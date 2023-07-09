Credit Acceptance Co. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $10.59 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:CACC)

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Credit Acceptance in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 5th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $10.59 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $10.66. The consensus estimate for Credit Acceptance’s current full-year earnings is $45.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Credit Acceptance’s Q2 2024 earnings at $12.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $48.19 EPS.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $9.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.27 by ($2.56). Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 40.26% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $13.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Credit Acceptance Stock Performance

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Credit Acceptance in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Credit Acceptance from $442.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CACC opened at $511.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 17.48 and a quick ratio of 17.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $472.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $456.30. Credit Acceptance has a one year low of $358.00 and a one year high of $617.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Andrew K. Rostami sold 461 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,557,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CACC. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 451.5% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 3,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at $398,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,897,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Acceptance

(Free Report)

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.