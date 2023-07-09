Atb Cap Markets Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of NOV in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 4th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.31. The consensus estimate for NOV’s current full-year earnings is $1.33 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for NOV’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NOV. Barclays reduced their price objective on NOV from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NOV from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of NOV from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on NOV from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on NOV from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $17.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.95. NOV has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $24.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.90.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 4.33%. NOV’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.81%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of NOV by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 762,999 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $14,961,000 after purchasing an additional 108,845 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of NOV by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 175,860 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 23,430 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,935 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in NOV by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,557 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in NOV by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,976 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

