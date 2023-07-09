Zacks Research Comments on GATX Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:GATX)

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for GATX in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 4th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $1.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.47. The consensus estimate for GATX’s current full-year earnings is $6.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for GATX’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Get GATX alerts:

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. GATX had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $338.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.98 million.

GATX Stock Up 0.7 %

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of GATX in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of GATX from $115.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of GATX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GATX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.33.

NYSE:GATX opened at $127.05 on Friday. GATX has a 1-year low of $84.96 and a 1-year high of $130.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.30 and a 200 day moving average of $113.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Institutional Trading of GATX

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of GATX by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in GATX by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in GATX by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GATX by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,767,000 after purchasing an additional 19,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in GATX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.84, for a total transaction of $970,704.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,940.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.84, for a total transaction of $970,704.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,940.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aken Jennifer Van sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.43, for a total transaction of $323,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,649 shares in the company, valued at $578,475.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,700 shares of company stock worth $1,414,832. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GATX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

About GATX

(Free Report)

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.