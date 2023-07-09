FY2023 EPS Estimates for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Reduced by Atb Cap Markets

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for TechnipFMC in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 4th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.53. The consensus estimate for TechnipFMC’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FTI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.89.

TechnipFMC Price Performance

Institutional Trading of TechnipFMC

NYSE:FTI opened at $17.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.40 and a beta of 1.80. TechnipFMC has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $17.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 18.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 266,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 41,955 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 334.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 38,477 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 11.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,915,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,472 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the first quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 93.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 124,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC

(Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.