Baker Hughes Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share (NASDAQ:BKR)

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets raised their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Baker Hughes in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 4th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now expects that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Baker Hughes’ current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Baker Hughes Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of BKR stock opened at $33.11 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.36 and its 200 day moving average is $29.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -301.00 and a beta of 1.50.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baker Hughes

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 92.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In related news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $95,626.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,839.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $95,626.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,839.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $350,719.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is -690.91%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Articles

