FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Antero Resources Co. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for Antero Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 6th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.08. The consensus estimate for Antero Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.94 per share.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 29.24%.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on Antero Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Antero Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Antero Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.62.

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $22.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.75. Antero Resources has a 12 month low of $19.91 and a 12 month high of $45.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 3.44.

In related news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $3,160,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 941,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,844,400.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the third quarter valued at $595,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 37,705 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 15,844 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 77.2% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 259,628 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,926,000 after purchasing an additional 113,107 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Antero Resources by 122.3% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

