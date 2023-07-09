FY2023 EPS Estimates for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Lowered by Analyst

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for Harley-Davidson in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 4th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.73 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.77. The consensus estimate for Harley-Davidson’s current full-year earnings is $4.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

HOG has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Monday, June 12th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $34.80 on Friday. Harley-Davidson has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $51.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.62. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 10,090.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

