ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.37 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTOFree Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 4th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.33. The consensus estimate for ZTO Express (Cayman)’s current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTOFree Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ZTO. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. HSBC raised their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.96.

ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $24.89 on Friday. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $16.27 and a 52 week high of $30.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.01.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZTO. Serenity Capital Management PTE. LTD. bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at $179,049,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,599,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182,319 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,764,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $566,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,713 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,187,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 1st quarter worth $42,926,000. 42.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

