Capital One Financial Weighs in on EQT Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EQT in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 6th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $2.18 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.21. The consensus estimate for EQT’s current full-year earnings is $2.38 per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EQT. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of EQT from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Tudor Pickering raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on EQT from $39.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on EQT from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.44.

EQT stock opened at $39.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 3.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.20. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.91 and its 200-day moving average is $34.06.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. EQT had a net margin of 41.96% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in EQT by 19.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,038,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,550,057,000 after buying an additional 6,293,070 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter valued at about $497,156,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 12,190,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $412,409,000 after acquiring an additional 718,040 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in EQT by 30.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,691,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $277,343,000 after buying an additional 2,050,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in EQT by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,873,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $250,710,000 after buying an additional 103,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

In other EQT news, CAO Todd James sold 31,170 shares of EQT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $1,201,915.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,518,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 5.33%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

