ATB Capital Lowers Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Price Target to C$9.00

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Free Report) had its price target lowered by ATB Capital from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CFW has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$8.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.90.

Calfrac Well Services Price Performance

Calfrac Well Services stock opened at C$3.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.93. Calfrac Well Services has a 12 month low of C$3.70 and a 12 month high of C$7.90. The company has a market cap of C$316.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90, a PEG ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services ( TSE:CFW Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$493.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$464.05 million. Calfrac Well Services had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 4.21%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Calfrac Well Services will post 1.3630137 EPS for the current year.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

