Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Given New C$8.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s FY2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Champion Iron from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.
Champion Iron Stock Up 0.2 %
CIA stock opened at C$5.03 on Thursday. Champion Iron has a 52 week low of C$3.99 and a 52 week high of C$7.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.52.
Champion Iron Company Profile
Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.
