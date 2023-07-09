Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target Cut to C$210.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$215.00 to C$210.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 15.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CTC.A. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$195.00 to C$201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Canadian Tire from C$203.00 to C$202.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Canadian Tire from C$196.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$204.25.

TSE CTC.A opened at C$181.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.27. Canadian Tire has a fifty-two week low of C$139.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$185.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$172.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$167.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.46.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

