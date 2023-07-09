TD Securities Cuts Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target to C$16.50

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.75 to C$17.75 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. National Bankshares set a C$18.50 price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$17.19.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst stock opened at C$14.23 on Wednesday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a one year low of C$10.25 and a one year high of C$15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.79, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$13.93 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.95. The firm has a market cap of C$3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.20.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Company Profile

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

