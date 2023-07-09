First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) PT Lowered to C$26.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 18.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FM. Scotiabank reduced their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform spec market weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$40.00 target price on First Quantum Minerals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$32.26.

FM stock opened at C$31.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$31.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.29. The stock has a market cap of C$22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.18. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$18.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.15.

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.28 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 6.39%. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.6497409 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

