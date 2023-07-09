Tenaz Energy (TSE:TNZ) Given New C$4.50 Price Target at Haywood Securities

Tenaz Energy (TSE:TNZ – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Haywood Securities from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Tenaz Energy Trading Up 2.6 %

TNZ stock opened at C$3.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$86.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.28. Tenaz Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.24 and a 52 week high of C$3.26.

Tenaz Energy (TSE:TNZ – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$17.93 million during the quarter. Tenaz Energy had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 11.71%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tenaz Energy will post 0.3352208 EPS for the current year.

About Tenaz Energy

Tenaz Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas assets in Canada and the Netherlands. The company was formerly known as Altura Energy Inc and changed its name to Tenaz Energy Corp. in October 2021. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

