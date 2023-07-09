National Bankshares Lowers Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Price Target to C$48.00

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$49.00 to C$48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.25% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, CIBC dropped their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th.

Get Richelieu Hardware alerts:

Richelieu Hardware Trading Up 2.7 %

TSE:RCH opened at C$41.65 on Friday. Richelieu Hardware has a 1 year low of C$33.63 and a 1 year high of C$45.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$42.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$39.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.47, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of C$2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Richelieu Hardware ( TSE:RCH Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C$0.01. Richelieu Hardware had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business had revenue of C$403.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$376.90 million. Equities analysts predict that Richelieu Hardware will post 2.0866534 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Richelieu Hardware news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.70, for a total transaction of C$119,100.00. Corporate insiders own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile

(Free Report)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture; glass and building decorative, and functional hardware; lighting systems; finishing and decorating products; ergonomic workstation components; kitchen and closet storage solutions; sliding door systems; decorative and functional panels; high-pressure laminates; railing and balusters; and floor protection products, as well as accessories for power tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Richelieu Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richelieu Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.