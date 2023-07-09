National Bankshares Lowers Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Price Target to C$48.00

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$49.00 to C$48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.25% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, CIBC dropped their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th.
Richelieu Hardware Trading Up 2.7 %
TSE:RCH opened at C$41.65 on Friday. Richelieu Hardware has a 1 year low of C$33.63 and a 1 year high of C$45.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$42.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$39.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.47, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of C$2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.99.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Richelieu Hardware news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.70, for a total transaction of C$119,100.00. Corporate insiders own 7.62% of the company’s stock.
Richelieu Hardware Company Profile
Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture; glass and building decorative, and functional hardware; lighting systems; finishing and decorating products; ergonomic workstation components; kitchen and closet storage solutions; sliding door systems; decorative and functional panels; high-pressure laminates; railing and balusters; and floor protection products, as well as accessories for power tools.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Richelieu Hardware
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/3 – 7/7
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
Receive News & Ratings for Richelieu Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richelieu Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.