Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Cut to C$10.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.75 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Scotiabank set a C$19.00 target price on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$14.68.

Lundin Mining Trading Up 3.6 %

TSE LUN opened at C$10.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.73. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of C$6.24 and a 1 year high of C$11.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$10.38 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.02 billion. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 4.64%. Research analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 0.8084112 earnings per share for the current year.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

