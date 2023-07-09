Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Given a C$16.00 Price Target by TD Securities Analysts

TD Securities set a C$16.00 price target on Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Pason Systems from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Pason Systems from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Pason Systems from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded Pason Systems from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$16.67.

Pason Systems Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of PSI stock opened at C$11.55 on Thursday. Pason Systems has a fifty-two week low of C$10.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.16. The company has a market cap of C$930.35 million, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.62.

Pason Systems Announces Dividend

Pason Systems ( TSE:PSI Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.06. Pason Systems had a net margin of 34.81% and a return on equity of 34.61%. The business had revenue of C$98.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$96.25 million. Research analysts forecast that Pason Systems will post 1.4599746 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

About Pason Systems

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

