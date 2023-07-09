Information Services (TSE:ISV) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Information Services (TSE:ISV – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$30.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$27.00.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Information Services from C$33.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Information Services from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th.
Information Services Stock Performance
TSE:ISV opened at C$24.94 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.38 and a 200-day moving average price of C$22.22. The company has a market cap of C$441.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.82, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.36. Information Services has a fifty-two week low of C$19.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.50.
Information Services Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.92%.
About Information Services
Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land survey services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.
Further Reading
