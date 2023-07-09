Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Argus cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Scotiabank raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.79.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Eversource Energy stock opened at $70.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $67.79 and a fifty-two week high of $94.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,057,818,000 after acquiring an additional 12,604,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $274,262,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 4,397.4% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,072,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,909 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,067,000 after purchasing an additional 891,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $62,562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.