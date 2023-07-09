Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

B opened at $40.78 on Friday. Barnes Group has a 12 month low of $27.93 and a 12 month high of $47.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.03 and a 200 day moving average of $41.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 370.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $335.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.91 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Barnes Group will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Barnes Group news, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.59 per share, for a total transaction of $103,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,626.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Barnes Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $664,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 275.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 203.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

