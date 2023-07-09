Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2023

Barnes Group (NYSE:BFree Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

Barnes Group Stock Performance

B opened at $40.78 on Friday. Barnes Group has a 12 month low of $27.93 and a 12 month high of $47.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.03 and a 200 day moving average of $41.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 370.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Barnes Group (NYSE:BFree Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $335.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.91 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Barnes Group will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Barnes Group

In other Barnes Group news, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.59 per share, for a total transaction of $103,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,626.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barnes Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Barnes Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $664,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 275.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 203.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

About Barnes Group

(Free Report)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.