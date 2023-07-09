Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $155.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.54.

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $82.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 1.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.68. Chesapeake Energy has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $107.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.73.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.32. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 50.00% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 134.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $860,000. Patient Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 63,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after buying an additional 19,515 shares in the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

