StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
International Tower Hill Mines Trading Up 3.0 %
Shares of International Tower Hill Mines stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. International Tower Hill Mines has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $0.75. The company has a market cap of $84.51 million, a P/E ratio of -43.27 and a beta of 0.74.
About International Tower Hill Mines
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than International Tower Hill Mines
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/3 – 7/7
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.