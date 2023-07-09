StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of International Tower Hill Mines stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. International Tower Hill Mines has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $0.75. The company has a market cap of $84.51 million, a P/E ratio of -43.27 and a beta of 0.74.

About International Tower Hill Mines

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

