Kenmare Resources (OTCMKTS:KMRPF) Price Target Cut to GBX 760

Kenmare Resources (OTCMKTS:KMRPF – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 780 ($9.90) to GBX 760 ($9.65) in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Kenmare Resources Stock Performance
Kenmare Resources stock opened at $5.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.21. Kenmare Resources has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $5.87.
Kenmare Resources Company Profile
