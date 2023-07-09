Kenmare Resources (OTCMKTS:KMRPF) Price Target Cut to GBX 760

Kenmare Resources (OTCMKTS:KMRPF – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 780 ($9.90) to GBX 760 ($9.65) in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Kenmare Resources Stock Performance

Kenmare Resources stock opened at $5.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.21. Kenmare Resources has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $5.87.

Kenmare Resources Company Profile

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, the rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, rutile, and zircon; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

