Citigroup Increases Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Price Target to €19.00

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Citigroup to €19.00 ($20.65) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PHG. Societe Generale raised Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.06.

Shares of NYSE PHG opened at $21.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.24. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $22.34.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 11.63% and a positive return on equity of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Koninklijke Philips’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,993,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 8,687,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,561 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 59.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,430,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,150 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 3,812.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,636,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,538,000 after buying an additional 1,595,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 306.4% in the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,944,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,142,000 after buying an additional 1,465,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

