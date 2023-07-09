HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) PT Raised to GBX 680 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 630 ($8.00) to GBX 680 ($8.63) in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

HSBC has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on HSBC from GBX 650 ($8.25) to GBX 730 ($9.27) in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on HSBC from GBX 840 ($10.66) to GBX 900 ($11.42) in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on HSBC from GBX 775 ($9.84) to GBX 800 ($10.15) in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on HSBC from GBX 683 ($8.67) to GBX 671 ($8.52) in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HSBC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $734.60.

Shares of NYSE HSBC opened at $39.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.37. HSBC has a 1 year low of $24.77 and a 1 year high of $40.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $20.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.10 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 11.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HSBC will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 34,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HSBC by 154.1% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 13,223 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HSBC by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation lifted its holdings in HSBC by 355.1% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 31,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 24,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

