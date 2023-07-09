Resolute Mining (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) PT Raised to GBX 27 at Berenberg Bank

Resolute Mining (OTCMKTS:RMGGF – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 25 ($0.32) to GBX 27 ($0.34) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

RMGGF opened at $0.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average is $0.24. Resolute Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.35.

Resolute Mining Limited engages in gold mining, and prospecting and exploration for minerals in Africa, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Perth, Australia.

