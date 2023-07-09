Tharisa (OTCMKTS:TIHRF) PT Lowered to GBX 270

Tharisa (OTCMKTS:TIHRF – Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 290 ($3.68) to GBX 270 ($3.43) in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Tharisa Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TIHRF opened at $0.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.11. Tharisa has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $1.16.

Tharisa Company Profile

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in South Africa, China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, Japan, and internationally. It operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

