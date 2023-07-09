Tharisa (OTCMKTS:TIHRF) PT Lowered to GBX 270

Tharisa (OTCMKTS:TIHRF – Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 290 ($3.68) to GBX 270 ($3.43) in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Tharisa Price Performance
OTCMKTS:TIHRF opened at $0.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.11. Tharisa has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $1.16.
Tharisa Company Profile
