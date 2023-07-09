FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) PT Raised to GBX 170

FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY – Free Report) had its price target upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 130 ($1.65) to GBX 170 ($2.16) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

FGROY has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC upgraded shares of FirstGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 165 ($2.09) to GBX 160 ($2.03) in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on FirstGroup from GBX 131 ($1.66) to GBX 148 ($1.88) in a research note on Friday, June 23rd.

FirstGroup Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FGROY opened at $1.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.36. FirstGroup has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $1.82.

FirstGroup Company Profile

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; passenger rail services; and hull trains and Lumos.

