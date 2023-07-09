JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Jabil (NYSE:JBL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, FinViz reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $110.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $91.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Jabil in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Jabil from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.88.

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $109.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Jabil has a 1 year low of $50.60 and a 1 year high of $111.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.30. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.47.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Jabil had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.51%.

In other Jabil news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $325,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,127,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Jabil in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Jabil by 391.8% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Jabil by 419.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

