JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, HSBC upped their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of NYSE JKS opened at $42.75 on Friday. JinkoSolar has a twelve month low of $38.43 and a twelve month high of $76.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.23.

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $1.16. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. As a group, analysts expect that JinkoSolar will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 1,105.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

