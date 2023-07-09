Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MPC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $132.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $154.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.77.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC opened at $118.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90. Marathon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $77.92 and a 52-week high of $138.83.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 18.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $458,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,174 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $453,190,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,443 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 17,187.7% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,899,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $283,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 571.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,048,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

