Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TD. Barclays downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. CIBC raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.57.

Shares of TD opened at $60.89 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $55.43 and a 1-year high of $70.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.14 and a 200 day moving average of $62.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.09). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 1,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,480,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,765,633,000 after purchasing an additional 644,627 shares during the period. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

