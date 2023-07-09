Brokerages Set AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) PT at $64.00

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AXS shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on AXIS Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on AXIS Capital from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AXIS Capital from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AXIS Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of AXS stock opened at $53.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.84. AXIS Capital has a fifty-two week low of $48.32 and a fifty-two week high of $63.99.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that AXIS Capital will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the first quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in AXIS Capital by 447.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in AXIS Capital by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

