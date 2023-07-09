Israel Acquisitions Corp’s (NASDAQ:ISRLU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on July 12th

Israel Acquisitions’ (NASDAQ:ISRLU – Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, July 12th. Israel Acquisitions had issued 12,500,000 shares in its IPO on January 13th. The total size of the offering was $125,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Israel Acquisitions Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ISRLU opened at $10.53 on Friday. Israel Acquisitions has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $10.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Israel Acquisitions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Israel Acquisitions in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Israel Acquisitions in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Crystalline Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Israel Acquisitions in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Israel Acquisitions in the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Israel Acquisitions in the 1st quarter worth about $310,000.

About Israel Acquisitions

Israel Acquisitions Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on Israeli technology companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Bee Cave, Texas.

