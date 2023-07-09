Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on July 12th (NASDAQ:SKWD)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, July 12th. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had issued 8,952,383 shares in its IPO on January 13th. The total size of the offering was $134,285,745 based on an initial share price of $15.00. After the expiration of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Get Skyward Specialty Insurance Group alerts:

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Performance

SKWD stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.10. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $26.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SKWD Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $189.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.99 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James Charles Hays sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $4,382,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,975,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,290,895.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKWD. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth about $7,116,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,214,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Markel Corp purchased a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,314,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 33.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.