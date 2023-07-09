Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Stock Scheduled to Split on Monday, July 17th (NASDAQ:PSCC)

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC – Free Report)’s stock is set to split on the morning of Monday, July 17th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, July 17th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, July 17th.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PSCC stock opened at $107.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.70. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $93.07 and a 52 week high of $112.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.68.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.4527 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSCC. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 121.2% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 7,782 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,213,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

