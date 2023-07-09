Brokerages Set Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) PT at $13.67

Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.67.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mueller Water Products in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. TD Cowen upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 11.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 28,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mueller Water Products Price Performance

MWA opened at $16.02 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.73 and a 200 day moving average of $13.53. Mueller Water Products has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $16.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Mueller Water Products’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

