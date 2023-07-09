Brokerages Set Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Target Price at $13.38

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.38.
ZUO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Zuora to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Zuora from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.
In other Zuora news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 57,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $577,392.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 76,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,553.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 57,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $577,392.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 76,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,553.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 11,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $117,038.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,560,951 in the last quarter. 9.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of ZUO stock opened at $10.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average of $8.81. Zuora has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $12.12.
Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 72.78% and a negative net margin of 29.09%. The business had revenue of $103.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zuora will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.
