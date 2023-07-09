Brokerages Set Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Target Price at $13.38

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.38.

ZUO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Zuora to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Zuora from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zuora news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 57,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $577,392.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 76,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,553.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 57,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $577,392.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 76,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,553.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 11,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $117,038.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,560,951 in the last quarter. 9.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zuora

Zuora Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Zuora by 1,567.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,204,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,643 shares during the period. Solel Partners LP bought a new position in Zuora during the fourth quarter worth $8,524,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Zuora by 21.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,034,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,569 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in Zuora by 22,523.5% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,085,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,129 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new position in Zuora during the first quarter worth $10,646,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZUO stock opened at $10.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average of $8.81. Zuora has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $12.12.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 72.78% and a negative net margin of 29.09%. The business had revenue of $103.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zuora will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

Featured Stories

