Brokerages Set Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Price Target at $13.88

Shares of Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BAK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Braskem from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. HSBC raised Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.

Shares of BAK stock opened at $11.12 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.31 and its 200-day moving average is $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.77. Braskem has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $14.76.

Braskem ( NYSE:BAK Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter. Braskem had a negative return on equity of 56.42% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. Equities research analysts expect that Braskem will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Braskem by 156.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Braskem by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Braskem by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Braskem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braskem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells olefins, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, and butene-1; benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

