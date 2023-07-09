Brokerages Set Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) Target Price at $8.44

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.44.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cellebrite DI from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $6.15 to $6.75 in a research report on Friday, June 16th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

CLBT stock opened at $6.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 52.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30. Cellebrite DI has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $7.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.59.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $71.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.42 million. Cellebrite DI had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 36.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cellebrite DI will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. Its DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

