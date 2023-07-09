Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) Shares Scheduled to Split on Monday, July 17th

Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ – Free Report)’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 17th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, July 17th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, July 17th.

Invesco Dynamic Software ETF Price Performance

Invesco Dynamic Software ETF stock opened at $105.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.81 million, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.01. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a 12-month low of $85.67 and a 12-month high of $108.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 146.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000.

Invesco Dynamic Software ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

