Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, July 17th (NYSEARCA:PSP)

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP – Free Report) shares are set to reverse split on Monday, July 17th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Monday, July 17th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, July 17th.

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PSP opened at $10.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $172.81 million, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.33. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $11.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average of $10.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the period.

About Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

