Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Trading Up 7.1% on Analyst Upgrade

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Free Report)’s stock price traded up 7.1% during trading on Friday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $24.50 to $35.00. The stock traded as high as $29.80 and last traded at $29.76. 1,288,297 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 1,766,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.78.

OSTK has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Overstock.com from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Overstock.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Overstock.com from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.14.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Overstock.com by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 40.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 7,081.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 3.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.69.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $381.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Overstock.com, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. The company provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

