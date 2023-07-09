Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Stock to Split on Monday, July 17th (NYSEARCA:RSPN)

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Free Report) are going to split on Monday, July 17th. The 5-1 split was announced on Monday, July 17th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, July 17th.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF stock opened at $201.95 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $154.79 and a fifty-two week high of $205.04.

