AT&T (NYSE:T) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $17.00. The stock had previously closed at $15.87, but opened at $15.54. AT&T shares last traded at $15.56, with a volume of 4,478,233 shares changing hands.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 159.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $111.60 billion, a PE ratio of -12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -87.40%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

