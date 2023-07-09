ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Stock Price Down 2.4% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) dropped 2.4% on Friday after Guggenheim lowered their price target on the stock from $77.00 to $73.00. The stock traded as low as $72.84 and last traded at $74.15. Approximately 84,626 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 492,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.01.

OGS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.83.

Institutional Trading of ONE Gas

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 3,937.5% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONE Gas Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.68 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.41%.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

