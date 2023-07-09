Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock to Split on Monday, July 17th (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) shares are going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 17th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, July 17th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, July 17th.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
NYSEARCA RSPT opened at $288.98 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.47 and a fifty-two week high of $298.19.
