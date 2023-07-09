Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT) Shares Set to Split on Monday, July 17th

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT – Free Report) shares are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 17th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, July 17th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, July 17th.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

PSCT opened at $143.19 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $107.15 and a 52 week high of $148.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.15. The firm has a market cap of $336.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSCT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 124.2% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 1,105.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after acquiring an additional 37,910 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,189,000.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

