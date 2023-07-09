Traders Purchase Large Volume of Polestar Automotive Holding UK Call Options (NASDAQ:PSNY)

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 10,296 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 176% compared to the average volume of 3,732 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PSNY. Fox Advisors began coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.40.

Get Polestar Automotive Holding UK alerts:

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Trading Up 5.4 %

NASDAQ:PSNY opened at $4.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.42. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $10.70.

Institutional Trading of Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK ( NASDAQ:PSNY Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $546.02 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Polestar Automotive Holding UK will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile

(Free Report)

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.